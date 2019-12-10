Aberdeen airport drop-off fee increases by 50%

Charges for picking up and dropping off passengers at Aberdeen International Airport will increase from today.

The fee for the 10 minute Express Drop Off will go up from £2 to £3 following a review of charges at the airport.

The move means it will now be more expensive for people giving friends and relatives a lift to catch their flights in Aberdeen than in Glasgow.

Glasgow Airport charges drivers £2 for their pick-up and drop-off zone, while Edinburgh charges £2 for five minutes, or £4 for 10 minutes.

As part of the fee review, prices for the short-stay car park, opposite the terminal, will be £3 for 20 minutes, with the long-stay car park increasing its free parking time period from 20 minutes to 30 minutes. There is an on-demand shuttle bus based at the site to transfer passengers to the city airport.

Steve Szalay managing director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We haven’t revised the price structure at our Express Drop Off since April 2016 – almost four years.

“During that time we have invested £25 million in completely transforming the airport.

“We are focused on delivering the routes our passengers demand and the money raised from these parking charges will be reinvested in strengthening the north-east’s connectivity.”

However, Councillor Ian Yuill, who launched a petition when the fees were raised from £1 to £2 in 2016, described the drop-off charge as a “tax upon people using the airport” and said he believed it should be abolished or at the very least “dramatically reformed”.

And fellow petitioner Councillor Martin Greig added: “Airport parking charges are excessive and unfair. This is a means of making money from drivers. It is undesirable to normalise these costs just because they happen elsewhere.

“This is a way to extract funds from travellers. In our worsening economic climate, the increase is especially unwelcome. So many people will be hit hard by the rising costs.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “The increase in charges will not be universally liked however we have to look at the bigger picture.

“The airport is a critical part of our connectivity as a region and its management team have great ambitions in terms of ensuring it is an airport fit to service a modern city, including attracting new key routes.”