Aberdeen airport drive-thru coronavirus test centre opens

The first people have been tested for coronavirus at a new drive-thru centre in Aberdeen.

The site has been set up at Aberdeen International Airport and works on an appointment basis for self-isolating key workers and their families.

The workers will be selected and contacted by their employers and will recieve their results within a few days.

The facility at Aberdeen Airport, at the Wellheads Road Park and Depart site, is being operated in partnership with Sodexo and will provide up to five drive-through lanes.

Speaking last week, Aberdeen International Airport managing director Steve Szalay said: “The national response to this global pandemic has been nothing short of remarkable.

“We have seen a wide and diverse range of businesses make their services and expertise available in the fight against this virus and we were keen to help in any way.

“We are in regular contact with both the UK and Scottish governments as Aberdeen Airport continues to both support lifeline passenger flights and essential oil and gas services, however, we’ve also stressed that we were ready to offer support and make our facilities available.

“The Park and Depart facility on Wellheads Road is an ideal space for a testing facility and we were more than happy to make it available given Covid-19 impacts us all.”