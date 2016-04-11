Aberdeen International Airport today revealed it has doubled its drop off charge for drivers.

The airport has hiked up the drop off fee to £2 having previously been £1.

The move has been made due to the anticipated rise in construction traffic in and around the airport as part of its £20 million expansion, with work due to start next month.

It’s hoped more people will now use the short stay car park rather than the airport’s drop off zone.

But the length of stay in the drop off zone has increased from 10 to 15 minutes as part of the new move.

It means drivers will face a £30 fine if they outstay their 15-minute welcome in the barriered zone at the busy terminal.

The new charges sparked a public outcry when they were announced in 2014.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We are increasing the length of stay in the drop off zone from 10 to 15 minutes and the fee will increase from £1 to £2.

“Customers can now park in the short stay car park for 20 minutes at the same price and a free drop off area is still available in the long stay car park.

“Importantly, there will be no change for blue badge holders.

“Those with a valid badge are still entitled to a free 30 minute period in the clearly marked blue badge spaces within the short stay car park, which are the closest spaces to the terminal.

“The drop-off charge was introduced to ease congestion and manage the traffic flow in what is a restricted area.

“Over the coming weeks and as part of our £20m investment programme, there will be a significant increase in construction traffic using our lower forecourt.

“This will significantly reduce capacity in this area and as a result, we will be encouraging passengers use the car park.

“These measures will allow us to continue to provide a safe environment for passengers and all our customers during this time and beyond.”