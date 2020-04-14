Aberdeen airport coronavirus testing centre will help frontline NHS staff

The opening of a new coronavirus drive-thru testing centre in Aberdeen has been welcomed.

The new site, set up at Aberdeen Airport, officially opened yesterday as part of efforts to increase testing for key workers in the north-east.

The idea is to ensure vital workers such as doctors and nurses can still go to work.

Testing appointments will be given to key members of staff who are either self-isolating or who have household members showing Covid-19 symptoms, with workers being selected and contacted by their health board.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Test results will be sent “within a few days”, according to the government, with individuals who test negative for coronavirus able to return to work immediately, while workers who test positive will be able to take time off to recover.

The site will be operating for a trial period.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Airport, owned by AGS Airports, said: “Aberdeen Airport and AGS Airports have been only too happy to support the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in this way.”

The facility, at the Wellheads Drive Park and Depart site, is being operated with Sodexo as part of a growing number of sites being set up across the UK.

It features up to five drive-through lanes.

The spokesman added: “In addition to transforming the Park and Depart car park into a testing centre, our on-site fire training group facility, which normally provides training for the aviation, maritime and oil and gas industries, is being used to help train the external staff who are operating the testing site.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, not least our key workers.

“We will continue to support in whatever way we possibly can.”

Scotland Office Minister Douglas Ross added: “This new UK Government-funded testing centre at Aberdeen Airport will help our frontline NHS staff to continue doing their lifesaving work.

“We need them able to go back to work and help those most in need of care, safe in the knowledge they are not infected.

“The UK Government is expanding our testing capacity right across the UK and this new centre is a crucial part of that.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: