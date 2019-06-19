Aberdeen airport bosses table new pay offer in bid to halt strikes

Bosses at Aberdeen International Airport have tabled a new pay offer in a bid to end ongoing strike action.

Around 300 workers in Aberdeen and 400 colleagues at Glasgow Airport – also owned by AGS – went on strike for two days earlier this month after talks between the owners and the Unite union broke down.

Security staff, fire and airfield support staff are taking industrial action in a dispute over pensions and pay.

Steve Szalay, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We held positive and constructive talks with the trade unions today with a view to reaching a resolution and bringing the industrial action to an end.

“We, once again, tabled an improved pay offer which the unions have agreed to take back to their members who will now be reballoted.”

However, Unite the union claims the latest offer on pay for 2019 remains at 3% with a new one off payment of £600 for full-time employees – but the bonus plan has now been removed.

The trade union argued the offer was materially the same as the one tabled in negotiations through the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) in April.

AGS Airports Limited, which owns the airports, remain unwilling to discuss or reopen the consultation on closing the pension scheme.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “The reality is that the latest approach by Aberdeen airport does not significantly take us forward in any way.

“It is a two-year pay offer, which could critically result in a real terms pay cut based on the inflation figure in January 2020.

“Critically, AGS Limited has repeated their position not to reopen the pension scheme consultation.

“However, Unite is a member-led organisation and we will put this offer to our membership in a consultative ballot and ask them to decide whether this constitutes a great improvement.”

Unite will consult its membership in the coming days on the offer.

It was announced last week that further strike dates had now been scheduled for Aberdeen airport next Thursday and Friday from 6am until 10am on both dates.

Workers at the city airport previously went on strike for 12 hours on June 7 and June 10, along with their colleagues at Glasgow Airport.

In April, 88% of members at the city airport voted in support of strike on a 79.5% turnout following a 60-day consultation on the closing of the final salary pension scheme.