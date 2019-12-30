Aberdeen airport boss makes plea to Holyrood for ‘level playing field’ in taxes

The city airport’s boss has thrown down the gauntlet to Holyrood – urging government leaders to treat Aberdeen fairly and help it thrive.

Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) managing director Steve Szalay wants Nicola Sturgeon’s government to stop making AIA pay a tax or make a rival airport pay it too.

And if the government is unwilling to level the playing field, Mr Szalay wants them to help AIA come up with a battleplan for future success.

Passengers jetting off from AIA are forced to pay air passenger duty (APD) when they book their flights. It ranges from £13 for a short-haul economy flight up to £468 for business class on a long-haul flight.

The Scottish Government has had the power to change APD since 2016.

However, Inverness Airport – owned by the Scottish Government – is exempt, meaning airlines can sell flights cheaper without impacting their profit.

That advantage has already hit AIA hard – easyJet withdrew flights between AIA and Gatwick in February while keeping its route between Inverness and Gatwick. Inverness is able to offer long-haul flights significantly cheaper than AIA – return flights from Inverness to Bangkok via Heathrow in March cost £460, while going on the same dates from AIA costs £670.

Now, Mr Szalay has called for action, claiming AIA is suffering due to a “double whammy”.

He said: “The first problem is that airlines are more attracted to Inverness because they can sell flights cheaper.

“But then there is a double whammy because those airlines then have to fill those planes.

“If you have five flights a day, that’s 1,000 seats to sell. When they struggle, they reduce the price and then it makes it even harder for us to compete.”

Inverness Airport is exempt from APD to ensure people living in Shetland and Orkney are not unfairly penalised when, for example, attending hospital appointments on the mainland.

“We understand that climate change is a significant issue and we do not question the APD exemption for the islands – we’re all for that – but see no logic as to why it should apply to other routes from and to Inverness.

“You look at what Inverness Airport is able to do because of this advantage over AIA and think ‘hang on a minute, this isn’t right’.

“All we are asking for from the Scottish Government is a level playing field when it comes to taxation.

“And what we’re saying to the politicians at Holyrood is that, if they are not able to do anything with APD, then what are they going to do as an alternative to help us?

“Where is the strategy that will entice routes such as the Gatwick one back?

“We want them to work with us to come up with a targeted, focused route development plan.

“That is in everyone’s best interests.”

More than 3,300 people have signed a petition to reinstate the AIA-Gatwick route – an effort Mr Szalay describes as “incredible”.

He said: “EasyJet are aware of it – it’s something that’s on the radar of their route development team. Discussions are going on all the time with a view to trying to get someone to fill that route. Space at Gatwick is well sought after and we’re constantly working on that.”

Mr Szalay said he was hopeful that a clear Brexit outcome would help AIA attract airlines such as Wizz Air to increase flights and Lufthansa to introduce them.

He said: “These are two very successful airlines and I think having more routes to Europe would be great. Particularly, we are looking at doing what we can for our passengers – and they are telling us that what they want is to get routes to Gatwick and Frankfurt back.”

Mr Szalay said he was delighted with the progress on a £20 million improvement project at AIA, which has seen the introduction of a new security area and an extended departure lounge with more shops and restaurants.

He said: “A big thing for us in 2020 will be something that is unglamorous to passengers but that the airlines will appreciate – improving the tarmac airport taxiways, which we will invest £2m on.

“There will also be new flooring in the terminal, some new kiosks and a fresher tag and bag facility.”

APD will be replaced with air departure tax – which would apply to all airports – but an implementation date is yet to be decided.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Air connectivity is critical for the Highlands and Islands and we believe the long-standing existing exemption must remain in place to protect remote and rural communities, and to ensure that the devolved powers are not compromised.

“We remain fully committed to introducing ADT when a solution to the Highlands and Islands exemption issue has been found.

“We will continue to work with the UK Government to ensure that future parliaments can decide on the best policy for Scotland’s interests, in line with our climate ambitions.

“The Scottish Government continues to work successfully with Scotland’s airports to improve connectivity for business and tourism.”

Airport manager is backed by airlines

Airlines share the view of Aberdeen International Airport’s boss that tax is a vital factor when they make decisions affecting flight routes.

AIA’s managing director Steve Szalay says air departure duty impacts on pricing.

A Scandinavian Airlines spokesman said: “We remain committed to Aberdeen which is a strategic market for us.

“That said, different taxes and fees are always a factor in our decision-making, when we plan our operations ahead.”

A Wideroe spokeswoman said: “Air passenger duty is absolutely a factor in any new route assessment.

“Should it be removed, the reduced cost would certainly be a factor to consider in any business case involving potential new routes and/or increased frequency on existing routes.”

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “The duty is undoubtedly a factor. It is no coincidence, in our view, there has been a near-meteoric increase in Inverness-London air services while Aberdeen-London air services have declined in recent years.

“The huge disparity in costs – of which the duty exemption at Inverness is a large part – can have a genuine impact on services at Aberdeen.

“We’d prefer to see a level playing field for duty across all Scottish airports and all services departing to the Highlands and Islands being exempt from the duty as lifeline air services, reciprocating the existing exemption on flights from the islands.”