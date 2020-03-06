Aberdeen airport boss: Coronavirus could slash passenger numbers

Aberdeen International Airport’s managing director estimated passenger numbers could be 10% to 20% down in the “coming weeks”, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

A second case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the north-east – one of three new positive tests in Scotland, bringing the total number to six.

The new patients are all contacts of known cases.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland could rise “very rapidly” in the coming days.

It comes as Aberdeen International Airport managing director Steve Szalay said he reacted with “absolute horror” when he heard regional airline Flybe was going into administration – in part due to coronavirus.

Mr Szalay admitted that passenger numbers were down in the wake of the outbreak, adding he’d heard anecdotally that it was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” for the regional airline.

“We’re estimating over the coming weeks that we might be 10-20% down but we’ll just see how that develops. At the minute people are continuing to fly which is great,” he said.

“With coronavirus, people are listening to the government guidelines, which are carry on and wash your hands, so a lot of business travel is continuing to fly.

“We’re seeing numbers down and I have heard it said anecdotally, I’ve no evidence for that, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. It’s always difficult flying in winter when the volumes are down and then you get a coronavirus, which makes a bad picture even worse.”

The other two new cases are from the Forth Valley and Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board areas and Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said the patients are currently clinically well and are receiving appropriate care.

The first case in Scotland was confirmed on Sunday evening in Tayside, with a further two cases diagnosed in Ayrshire and Grampian on Wednesday.

The cases take the current confirmed total across the UK to 116, after the biggest day-on-day increase in UK coronavirus cases of 36 was reported on Wednesday. Officials have warned a UK epidemic is looking “likely”.

Addressing the current situation amid the outbreak of Covid-19, Ms Sturgeon said her government is still working to delay the spread and reduce the impact on the public and the NHS.

Scottish Government ministers “will not hesitate” in taking measures to protect people from the disease, she said.

At First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon said: “I think we all recognise and accept that it looks increasingly unlikely that we are going to be able to contain this outbreak indefinitely.

“So therefore it is likely that we will move into the delay phase of the virus and that may be reasonably soon, but that will be guided by the best scientific advice.”

Describing the situation as “very serious”, she added: “We have six confirmed cases. I would expect that to rise – possibly very rapidly – in the days to come.

“I also want to stress that we are still very much in what is called the contain phase of the virus in Scotland.

“If people follow the advice, if we ensure confirmed cases are isolated, that contacts are traced and given appropriate advice, and if the public follow the advice on hand (washing) and other personal hygiene, then we can continue to have a degree of success in stopping the spread from individual to individual, and it is important that we do that for as long as possible.”

She also confirmed work is under way to identify recently retired NHS staff as part of “contingency plans to encourage and ask those who have recently retired from the National Health Service to come back if that is required”.

Typical symptoms of coronavirus include fever, a cough that may progress to a severe pneumonia causing shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Generally, coronavirus can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune symptoms, older people, and those with long-term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “Updates on public health advice for coronavirus can be found on the NHS Inform website, and a free helpline has been set up for those who do not have symptoms but are looking for general health advice which can be accessed on 0800 028 2816.”

The helpline is open on Monday to Friday from 8am to 10pm and on Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 5pm.