Aberdeen airport boss calls for measures to help save aviation industry

The boss of Aberdeen International Airport has spoken of his frustration over the lack of clarity over air bridges in Scotland.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, has called for a decision to be made on the countries travellers can visit abroad without the need to quarantine for two weeks on their return home.

The UK Government announced 59 air bridge countries last week, but the first minister has refused to endorse the list stating that further research was needed.

The delay has angered airport chiefs including Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, which owns and manages Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.

He said the industry was nearing the end of its summer season – which accounts for up to 70% of the airport’s annual revenue – and said the current 14 day quarantine rule was damaging the aviation sector.

Mr Provan said: “The industry has been badly affected – we were the first affected by coronavirus and we will continue to be affected by it longer.

“What we do expect from government are clear, unambiguous rules.

“The rules around quarantine are seriously damaging the industry, there’s already a high volume of job losses that have been incurred every day. Every day this goes on jobs are lost or put at risk.

“In the industry we have been looking for a safe way to allow people to come into the country and leave the country and the air bridges concept we came together on.

“We are quite amazed that all four nations weren’t party to this.

“The decision on July 10 is subject to a 28-day review, and there’s some key destinations that we’d want to see on there, including Canada, Tunisia and Portugal.

“With kids going back to school in August, we’ll have lost our summer season, around 60% to 70% of annual journeys are in the summer months.

“We (Scotland) haven’t even been implementing the quarantine process. It leads me to ask the question why have we not been running this entire time? There’s a high amount of people filling out the form because they have to or they’ll get fined, but they aren’t checking up on people isolating when they’re in the country because they didn’t have the clearance to do so.”

The list of countries holidaymakers leaving from English airports can travel to without the need for a UK quarantine includes popular destinations such as Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, and Greece.

Long haul destinations, including Australia, Barbados, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam are also on the list.

Speaking at her daily briefing conference yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I understand the impatience here but we must take these decisions properly.

“If people want a first minister that is just going to be a rubber stamp for decisions taken elsewhere at any point – but particularly where she has a concern that those decisions may not be absolutely the right ones given the circumstances we face in Scotland – then that is not me.

“We need to do that careful analysis, we need to weigh up the risks and benefits ourselves, and we need to come to a considered view overall.”

Ms Sturgeon added she hopes such arrangements will still be possible for Scots looking to travel to low-risk countries, although added that more analysis was needed.

She admitted she would have liked Covid-19 quarantine checks on people returning to Scotland to have started earlier.

And she confirmed that checks were to begin today following the weekend revelation that none had been carried out despite the quarantine requirement being in force for four weeks.

She added: “In an ideal world, of course I would like everything that we are doing to tackle this crisis to start earlier than, often, for practical reasons, is possible.”

Mr Provan added that one of the most difficult aspects so far was having staff members approach him asking about their job security, when he was unable to give any answers.

He said: “We’re working on 1% of our revenues, but still maintaining 80% of our costs.

“Airlines are moveable assets, they can pick up their assets and move them into countries that don’t have quarantine, if this continues they could move from Scotland to somewhere else that isn’t implementing a quarantine and if that happens they won’t be coming back.

“My staff are coming to me every day asking when will we be coming back off furlough? At this point I don’t know what to tell them.

“People don’t know if they’re going to have a job at the end of furlough.

“If we’re able to start on the 10th July it gives us half of our summer left, we’d be able to get some of the flights running.

“If Scotland had a different list of destinations to England that would be the worst possible scenario for us.”

At the briefing yesterday, interim chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said the global situation was “very volatile”.

He said: “As community transmission becomes much less across Scotland, one of the considerations we have got to make is how we prevent fresh importations of Covid-19 from other country.

“The situation internationally right now is very volatile, we’re seeing a lot of countries – not just across Europe but across the globe – where there are very changing pictures domestically.

“We want to make sure as we take these very important decisions we have got the latest information and data available to us so we can make a very safe decision.”