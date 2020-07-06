Aberdeen Airport boss calls for clarity over air bridges

The boss of Aberdeen Airport has called for clarity on when Scotland can move to use air bridges.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen International Airport, said a blanket quarantine policy was “hugely damaging” to the tourism and aviation sector.

AGS also owns and manages Glasgow and Southampton airports.

He has called for further information on when the industry may be able to move to using air bridges, which he said will allow them to safely re-establish routes and prevent further jobs being put at risk.

It follows after the UK Government published a plan to lift quarantine measures for people returning to England from 50 countries from July 10.

This means people will no longer have to isolate after returning from the selected destinations, including countries such as Spain, Italy and France.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have not yet agreed to these changes.

Under the air bridges, countries will be ranked either green for safer than the UK, amber meaning they are less safe than green countries, or red for high risk of infection from the disease.

It is designed to make travel between countries easier during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Provan said: “We said at the outset that a blanket quarantine policy would be ineffective, unworkable and hugely damaging to our sector and the wider economy.

“Since it was put in place, thousands of jobs within our aviation and tourism sectors have been lost and the fact the policy has not even been enforced means our recovery plans have been stifled unnecessarily.

“We need clarity as soon as possible on when we can move to the targeted, risk-based approach of air bridges which will allow us to safely re-establish routes and prevent further jobs being put at risk. I appreciate government has difficult decisions to make during this crisis but we cannot afford any further delay.”