Aberdeen airport announces new winter flights to London Heathrow

Aberdeen International Airport has announced new weekly flights to London will start later this year.

British Airways will add three flights to their schedule, increasing their Heathrow capacity to 50 flights per week during winter.

The new services will start on October 27, with the new 1pm departure running until March 2020.

Steve Szalay, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “London connectivity is absolutely essential to the lifeblood of our airport for business and leisure travellers alike.

“We warmly welcome additional services and we are delighted to further strengthen our capacity to London.”