Aberdeen airport accessibility group in bid for new members

A north-east organisation set up to help air passengers who require assistance has launched an appeal for new members.

AccessABZ helps Aberdeen International Airport engage and consult with disability organisations and those who use its assistance service.

The organisation wants new members to come forward to ensure the airport is an accessible environment for people of all abilities.

It promotes continuous improvement and backs reviews of services to make sure the needs of those using them are met.

Since it was set up in 2015 the group has contributed to changes in the terminal, such as a new assistance desk at the main entrance.

Terminal operations manager Kevin Douglas said: “Airports can be highly stressful environments for those with hidden disabilities or who need special assistance and Aberdeen Airport is committed to ensuring that all passengers using the facility are able to travel in as stress-free an environment as possible.

“We appreciate that passengers who require assistance may have some anxieties in relation to Coronavirus. We would like to reassure you that we have introduced a range of measures to help people travel safely. In addition, our assistance team will take the time to understand your needs and to make sure you are comfortable.

“We are in close dialogue with many local and national disability organisations in order to keep improving the service we provide. We actively seek feedback on our facilities to ensure they are fit for purpose and welcome the input of individuals and groups to shape our future provision.

“This is a great opportunity for any person, charity or organisation to get involved and contribute which would benefit the airport and help us become a more accessible environment for all.”

For more information on joining AccessABZ, email Fraser Bain at fraser.bain@aiairport.com