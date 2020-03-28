Aberdeen Airpark to close permanently after 17 years due to coronavirus impact

A family-run Aberdeen business is facing closure next week due to the effects of the coronavirus on air travel.

Aberdeen Airpark in Dyce, set up by businessman Garry Macrae 17-and-a-half years ago, said the virus has brought a total halt to customers, including those who work offshore.

The 65-year-old, who was due to retire this year and owns the company with his wife, said they no longer have the means to pay the firm’s 20 employees.

He said: “We’ve had to start turning people away in the last couple of weeks to be honest because the gates just have to be closed, it’s as simple as that.

“We haven’t got enough to pay the staff. What do you do?”