Aberdeen aggregate recycling facility recommended for refusal

Plans to create an aggregate recycling facility in an Aberdeen quarry have been recommended for refusal.

Planners at Aberdeen City Council have recommended the proposal for Tyrebagger Quarry are blocked.

They were submitted by RJM Architectural Design, on behalf of North East Soil and Stone, which hoped to see a recycling facility created for construction waste materials like sand, gravel and stones.

It would also include the installation of a wash pod and generator, with developers stating it would contribute to the quarry being reused, with water in it being utilised.

The agents for the application also said that its clients had recognised a need for an aggregate recycling facility within the north-east.

It will be discussed next week, as there has been 21 letters of objection.

In a report to be heard by councillors, planners said: “The proposed development is not considered to be essential for the purposes of agriculture, woodland and forestry, recreational uses compatible with an agricultural or natural setting, mineral extraction/quarry restoration or landscape renewal.”