Aberdeen after-school club told to improve – after third inspection

An after-school club has been told by a watchdog to improve – for a third time.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited Rising Light After School Club on Palmerston Road, Aberdeen, in May 2018 and found youngsters playing in the sun without hats, sun cream or water.

After another visit in March, inspectors noticed some improvements but expressed concern that a child was left alone with a minibus driver without a child-safety check.

The club’s service provider Chris Gbeni told the Evening Express in March: “Our intention is to go above and beyond the expectations by the time of the next report.”

However, the latest report shows the club has not met three of seven requirements laid down by the Care Inspectorate.

A new report said: “Insufficient action has been taken to ensure children are adequately protected from the sun.

“Permission slips and sun protection lotion for individual children need to be organised and in place for March each year.

“Escorts should be trained in child protection and first aid.

“This requirement therefore was not found to have been met. An effective quality assurance system was still not in place. There was very limited progress.”

Up to 40 children aged under 11 attend the club on weekday afternoons during school time and all day during school holidays.

Mr Gbeni said: “We’ve tried to do all we can to ensure every improvement we’ve been asked to make is made and will continue to do so.

“Parent feedback is positive, so it can be difficult to implement change based on criticism.”

He said sun creams will be sent to parents and escorts first aid-trained.