Aberdeen after-school club kids give care inspectors tour

Children attending an Aberdeen after-school club are so happy there they gave inspectors a tour.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited the after-school club at Robert Gordon’s College on Schoolhill, Aberdeen, on October 19 and their report has now been published.

Inspectors rated the club, which is open to up to 100 children, “good” – the third best of six possible ratings.

“Children were happy to tell us about their club, giving us a tour and describing how the activities and routines worked,” said the report.

It added: “Staff were welcoming and caring in their interactions with children and parents.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter