Aberdeen after school club hailed by inspectors

An Aberdeen after school club has been praised by inspectors.

Kirkhill Out of School Care at the primary school on Cairngorm Gardens is operated by the city council and looks after a maximum of 50 children between 3pm and 6pm Monday to Friday.

Care Inspectorate officials visited the club in March and have now published their findings.

They rated the quality of care and support, environment, staffing and management as good.

Inspectors said there was a “warm” and “welcoming” atmosphere at the club and they got on well with the children in their care.

Their report said: “Staff promoted a welcoming environment in the club.

“Children were greeted by staff when they arrived, with staff actively listening during conversation.

“Staff had good working relationships which supported a warm atmosphere within the club.

“Children experienced a warm atmosphere because staff had good working relationships.”