Aberdeen achieves Fairtrade city award

Aberdeen City Council has achieved Fairtrade city status for another two years.

The status shows the local authority’s commitment to ensuring there is a wide availability of Fairtrade products in local shops, catering outlets, businesses and schools.

Fairtrade aims to help farmers and workers in developing countries receive a fair price for the products they produce.

It also ensures better working conditions and job security for producers.

To achieve Fairtrade status a city must take action on five goals set by the Fairtrade Foundation.

This includes ensuring that a range of products are readily available in the area’s shops and served in local cafes, restaurants and shops.

Workplaces and community organisations are also encouraged to support Fairtrade and use products.

Aberdeen was the first city in Scotland to achieve the status in 2004.

