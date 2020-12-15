Aberdeen accountancy firm gives cash boost to three charities

Three Aberdeen charities will receive a cash boost thanks to city accountants and tax advisors Meston Reid and Co.

The firm is donating the money it would normally spend on its Christmas party – as well as donations from its staff – to a trio of good causes.

Mental Health Aberdeen, Sue Ryder Care’s specialist neurological centre at Dee View Court and Aberdeen Cyrenians will all benefit from an equal share of a £2,160 fund.

The money is made up of £1,500 that would normally go towards the firm’s festive celebrations as well as £330 of donations by staff that have been matched by Meston Reid.

Mark Brown, a partner at Meston Reid and Co, said: “Given that staff parties are simply not possible this year, we decided to direct the money instead towards good causes that do such fantastic work across the city and beyond.

“We were also pleased to match generous donations from individual members of staff who wanted to add to the overall total. Our firm is 30 years old in 2020 so this felt like a fitting way to help us mark a milestone anniversary.”