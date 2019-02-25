Aberdeen academy to reopen tomorrow after water issues

Aberdeen’s newest academy will reopen tomorrow morning after being forced to shut due to an issue with its water supply.

Lochside Academy, which opened in August last year, announced to parents the school was shutting at 10.30am.

A spokesperson has since announced in a social media post: “The school will be open as normal Tuesday morning.”

Buses were called to collect students and pupils unable to go home were able to stay in the assembly hall while they waited to be picked up.

Costing £47 million to create, the academy caters for more than 1,000 pupils from the catchment areas of Torry, Kincorth, Cove and Nigg.