Aberdeen academy raises cash for charity with Bake-Off competition

A bake-off competition held by an Aberdeen secondary school has raised more than £200.

Over the last four weeks, staff at Bridge of Don Academy have been competing in the ‘Great BODA Bake Off 2019’ to raise money for charity.

Twelve employees took part and were pitted against each other to bake items based on a theme, including scones, shortbread, cupcakes and chocolate.

After a vote, donations were made to Macmillan Cancer Support and The MS Trust, before three of the teachers went forward to a semi-final round.

They were tasked with baking a “showstopper” cake, with art teacher Miss Crawford being crowned champion.

In total, £280 was raised from the initiative, which will be split equally between Macmillan Cancer Support and The MS Trust.

More information about the scheme can be found online at bridgeofdon.aberdeen.sch.uk