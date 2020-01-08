Aberdeen academy fully reopens after leaking tap flooded classrooms

An Aberdeen secondary school partially closed by flooding was due to reopen to all pupils today.

Dyce Academy was forced to shut its doors for juniors yesterday although seniors were still allowed to attend.

The damage was caused by a leaking tap in the school’s art department over the festive period. Staff were in over the weekend to clean up areas after water flooded some specialist teaching rooms and store cupboards at the Riverview Drive site.

Council bosses have confirmed all pupils can return and parents have been informed of the development.