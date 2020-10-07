Aberdeen school evacuated after gas detected

Pupils have been sent home after gas was detected in an Aberdeen school.
Harlaw Academy closed just before noon after trace amounts of gas were found in the building.
It is understood the gas supply was isolated and the school was safely evacuated.
As a result, the decision was made to close for the day and send pupils home at 11.30am to allow for a gas safety check to take place.
