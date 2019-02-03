Aberdeen academy donates 1,600 items to foodbank

An Aberdeen secondary school has donated more than 1,600 items to a foodbank.

Bridge of Don Academy organised a reverse advent calendar over the festive period.

Pupils and staff brought in a total of 1,632 non-perishable food items and toiletries.

They were then donated to the Trussell Trust which operates a foodbank in the north-east.

Daphne McWilliam, head teacher at the school, said: “Our thanks to Rubber Atkins for providing the van to transport the items and to our local shops RS McColls and Braehead Pharmacy for their contributions.

“The need for food for families experiencing temporary or more long-term poverty is on the increase here in Aberdeen.”