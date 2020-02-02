Aberdeen academics say shifting fish stocks down to climate change

New research findings from Aberdeen University add to growing evidence that fish stocks are shifting because of global warming.

The university teamed up with the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea to lead a team of scientists tasked with exploring the movement of fish in the north-east Atlantic.

They found that species once limited to southern waters, like hake, have expanded the area they occupy, while cod and other stocks in northern waters have contracted.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

These changes are partly due to warming seas, but also the recovery of some species as a result of conservation measures, the university said yesterday.

Anchovies, horse mackerel and sole are among species which have moved into the North Sea and west of Scotland waters because of rising sea temperatures, it added.

Alan Baudron, who was a research fellow at the university when he led the study, said: “Currently, the total catch for each fish stock is divided into quotas for various management areas using a fixed allocation key, known as relative stability.

“This is based on where and what the fleets were catching over 40 years ago.”