Aberdeen academic’s role in new Declaration book

The pivotal moment Scotland received its independence will be explored through a new book edited by an Aberdeen academic.

It is the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath this year and to mark it a team of more than 50 writers are collaborating to write a book about the unsung Scots behind it.

They will bring to life a people’s history of the Barons and nobles who sealed the 1320 letter to confirm Scotland’s status as an independent sovereign state.

Called Conquered By No One, it is being written along the historic timeline of the Declaration, which is widely thought to have been drawn up in Arbroath Abbey.

It will include chapters dedicated to each of the 39 names in the letters and others associated with it.

Some of these chapters have been written by their direct descendants.

It will also include a fresh translation of the Declaration and Pope John XXII’s response.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Neil McLennan, a former history teacher and now director of leadership programmes at Aberdeen University, is editing and co-ordinating the book.

He said: “On this day 700 years ago the document was drawn up so it is a fitting date by which to have drafts for each of our chapters.

“In late April or May the Declaration of Arbroath was sent to the Pope and he responded on August 28 so we are following this historic timeline for publication.

“The project was audacious at best when we first started with 50 people from across the country – ranging from historians and writers to teachers and civic figures – contributing to a single text.

“The current restrictions on freedom of movement have caused some difficulties but today we have chapters and biographers for each noble and Baron whose name appears in the historic Declaration of Arbroath.

“It has been a truly co-operative effort and we thank each of them for bringing history alive.

“Readers will be fascinated with the stories of the people behind the treaty, never before shared in this way, and moreover the local stories which impact on each area of Scotland.”

Contributors include Lord Charles Bruce, a living descendant of Robert the Bruce, and Anthony Maxwell, who has direct lineage to Eustace Maxwell, the Lord of Caerlaverock.

Academics from across Scottish life and disciplines have also penned episodes, including Professor Barbara Crawford and Professor Murray Pittock.

Conquered by No One will be published by Hammer & Mirror Books. You can sign up for mailing list at hammerandmirror.com to be notified when the book is available to order.