Aberdeen academics receive prestigious prize for research

An Aberdeen professor has received recognition for his part in a 10-year study.

Professor David Anderson of Aberdeen University and his former colleague Dr Dmitry Arzyutov have been awarded the annual Ab Imperio Award 2019 for their work on Sergei Shirokogoroff and his fieldwork.

A forgotten figure of Russian anthropology, he carried out fieldwork with the Evenki and Manchu people of Siberia and China.

Professor Anderson and Dr Arzyutov’s article is based on a paradox that for much of the 20th and 21st centuries the Russian Federation/Soviet Union was engaged in a superpower competition with Western Europe and America. It discusses transnationalism – scholars building bridges using anthropology across international boundaries.

Professor Anderson, chairman of the Anthropology of the North at Aberdeen, said: “The research started when my colleague Dr Arzyutov opened a dusty mahogany cabinet in the Peter the Great Museum of Ethnography and Anthropology in St Petersburg around 2010, and discovered an undocumented trove of glass plate negatives showing the fieldwork of the early 20th century ethnographer Sergei Shirokogoroff.”