Aberdeen academics: Childhood eating habits hard to change

Researchers investigating how eating habits can change throughout our lifetime say habits from childhood may be difficult to change.

Academics at Aberdeen University have recently published their Scottish Government-funded research, Food, Culture and Society.

Dr John McKenzie and Dr David Watts at the Rowett Institute found that people are more willing to change their diet if they begin to view it as problematic.

According to the study, the eating habits we acquire in childhood are likely to be resistant to attempts by others to change them.

Dr Watts said: “The results of this study will inform thinking about how to improve the healthiness of people’s diets by targeting individuals at certain stages of their life, when they may be more open to the suggestion of changing their eating habits.”