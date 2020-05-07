VE DAY: Aberdeen academic looks at how Churchill’s Scottish links may have shaped his leadership

An Aberdeen university academic has been looking at accounts of Winston Churchill’s leadership and how his north-east links may have shaped it.

With the country preparing to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day Neil McLennan has been exploring Churchill’s legacy and his connections to Scotland as part of a VE Day edition of The Army Leader.

It was in Dundee that Churchill resurrected his political career winning a seat at the 1908 General Election after being ousted from his Manchester constituency, a position he went on to hold for 14 years until defeat in 1922.

Churchill also became Rector of the University of Aberdeen in November 1914, a role in which he represented the student community throughout the First World War.

Mr McLennan, director of leadership programmes at Aberdeen University, has been looking at how Churchill’s experiences north of the border shaped his politics.

He said: “The face of Winston Spencer Churchill will adorn commemorative coins and feature across the media.

“But the debate over Churchill has swung between wholehearted hero-worshippers, including our incumbent Prime Minister who writes on ‘The Churchill Factor’; to rabid revisionists criticising Churchill, with little in between.

“The middle ground, like much in politics and debate today, has been hollowed out. There is little consideration of Churchill’s role through the concept of ‘leadership as practice.’

“As we mark VE Day, focussing more on the man, his development, the thinking behind actions and less on the myth may bring us deeper, more meaningful understandings of his leadership.”

Mr McLennan said his time in Scotland plays a key role in this – as Churchill’s biographer Roy Jenkins noted it was Dundee’s Caird Hall which provided a training ground for some of his famous 1940-45 speeches.

However, there is only one plaque to mark his time in the city, which he says reflects the mixed views of him there.

He said: “Churchill was a complex figure and his Scottish connections are good evidence of this.

“He reputedly said that ‘of all the small nations of this earth, perhaps only the ancient Greeks surpass the Scots in their contribution to mankind’. This was high praise indeed for someone who devoured leadership lessons from history.”