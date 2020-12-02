Relief as Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire remain in level two following sharp increase in cases

Council chiefs and business leaders have spoken of their relief as the north-east avoided moving to level three for now – despite a sharp increase in cases.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced there would be no immediate changes to any areas of Scotland in her briefing – however, warned that both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire continue to remain under scrutiny following rising numbers of positive cases.

And Ms Sturgeon pointed out that although cases in both areas are below the national average, they are higher than some level 3 areas – including Angus.

Cases have risen by 68% in Aberdeen and by 42% in Aberdeenshire.

During the announcement in the Scottish Parliament, which saw both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire remain under level two, Ms Sturgeon said: “We have been looking and will continue to look very carefully in the days to come at both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

“In both these areas cases have increased quite sharply. The number of cases is below the national average, but it is higher than some level three areas, such as Angus.

“However, there is a need to understand more deeply the extent these cases are being driven by specific outbreaks that are being actively managed.

“For instance, within food processing plants and care settings versus a wider and more general increase in community transmission.

“That would obviously be a concern, as we go into the winter period.

“Given the degree of uncertainty in the information we have so far, and obviously in recognition of the economic and social impact, we have decided to await this further analysis before reaching a firm conclusion.

“If this information does justify a move to level three for one or both, we will set this out either at next week’s review, or if the situation merited it, earlier than that.”

The situation will be considered “in greater depth” over the next few days by Scotland’s chief medical officer Gregor Smith and the national incident management team.

After that, discussions will be held with both councils and NHS Grampian’s director of public health to determine whether one or both council areas should move up a level.

How Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire compare to the rest of the country

Between November 21 and 27 the Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100k population is 110.9 cases.

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100k population of 88.8 up from 57.7 last week, while Aberdeenshire’s is up from 63.2 to 91.5,

Glasgow city, which is in level 4, is recorded as 168.8, down from 215.1 the previous week

Figures have shown that cases in many areas over the past week, however, the number of cases in Aberdeen has increased from 132 to 201 for the seven day period.

In Aberdeenshire, the number of cases has increased from 165 to 239.

‘The first reaction was just relief’

After a meeting with deputy first minister John Swinney on Monday to discuss the recommendations, evidence was given by council leaders as to why they believed the areas should remain in level two.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the rise in cases was a “blip” and hoped that it would be brought back under control.

He said: “We were told just about half an hour before the announcement, we were really relieved the city wasn’t going into tier three. It would have just been devastating for so many businesses.

“The first reaction was just relief. I’m really pleased that John Swinney listened to us on Monday. We put forward a strong case that Aberdeen should remain in tier two.

“A lot of the numbers were really related to the meat processing plants in Portlethen, and to Woodend Hospital and Deeside Care Home, so that was taken into consideration, which shows we haven’t really got a problem with community transmission.”

Restrictions under level three could have meant disaster for a number of the city’s sectors, including retail and hospitality, as level three prevents travel out of your local authority area – meaning those living in Aberdeenshire wouldn’t be able to travel into the city for Christmas shopping.

Mr Lumsden added: “It wouldn’t just be hospitality affected, there’s a lot of people who might have gone for a bit of lunch before going to the shops who wouldn’t be able to come in from Aberdeenshire, even if we’d remained in tier two and they were in tier three.

“Hopefully the figures will come down again. We’ve had a blip, but we’re going back in the right direction now and hopefully the Scottish Government see that as well.”

‘Our Covid-19 figures have sadly been going in the wrong direction recently’

Andy Kille, leader of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “I am pleased that the Scottish Government accepted my arguments and that we have remained in level two. To move to level three would have had a serious adverse effect on our hospitality industry and others.

“Our Covid-19 figures have sadly been going in the wrong direction recently and we do need to redouble our efforts on the basics of “Hands, Face and Space” and “F.A.C.T.S.”, or we may well find ourselves in level three before long.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, added: “The news that Aberdeen will remain in level two will come as a huge relief to businesses across all sectors in the city centre. It is our hope that, if the evidence indicates it, this remains the case for the foreseeable future.

“Public health is of course paramount, but the impact that a move to level three will make would be substantial and hugely damaging. The synergies between the city and Aberdeenshire are crucial and the importance of both staying in level two is high, particularly as we are in the height of busy festive preparations which are by far and away the most important time for retailers.

“It is positive that, with the update, people are able to do their Christmas shopping in our regional capital, thereby supporting the local economy and preserving north-east jobs. The city centre very much remains open for business and we hope that residents get behind it safely and show their support.”

Meanwhile, hospitality businesses also spoke of their relief that tighter restrictions would not be imposed this week.

Level three would have meant that no alcohol would be able to be served in licensed premises, and all hospitality businesses would have to close at 6pm, with last orders taken at 5pm.

Colin Cameron, who owns the Kirkgate Bar, The Bridge and Masada Bar, said: “I’m delighted that we are staying in level two.

“I was aware the figures had gone up but I didn’t realise quite how much. I was scared we would be moved up a tier and that would have been disappointing.

“I think we’ve done quite well in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire apart from a few spikes.

“From a pub point of view, I now have three bistros instead of three bars which are doing relatively well.

“We’ll never catch up to the trade we had before but I’m pleased for both our regular customers and for our staff.

“We were already shut down during the second busiest month of the year in August so to be in level three for the busiest month of the year in December would not be good.”

Simon Cruickshank, co-owner of The Ploughman and The Richmond Arms in Peterculter, added: “It’s fantastic news because if we had ended up in level three it would’ve been a disaster, that would mean no alcohol can be served at all.

“We’ve been really steady and it’s been working fine the way it is at the moment. It was a huge boost for the business when we were able to reopen.

“I just hope the figures come down and we aren’t put into level three next week.”

Martin McAuley who owns Cafe Ahoy and Corner Tree Cafe, which are part of hospitality group Watermelon Catering, said: “It’s really good news. For us we are mainly daytime-based for other businesses which are open at night, it’s good for them. I think we were all expecting the worst.

“It’s been quieter because a lot of my venues rely on tourist trade, but we are just trying to diversify into other things.

“Hopefully the numbers go down and we can keep it that way, but everyone seems quite certain that level three is coming.

“We just need to enjoy what we have just now and hope for the best. If we do go into level three hopefully it isn’t for too long.”