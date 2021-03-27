Education chiefs have spoken of their hopes the next school term will be a “step forward” for youngsters after the Covid-19 crisis saw lessons move online.

Schools in the city marked the end of term yesterday, with Aberdeenshire pupils set to finish on Thursday.

Pupils in primaries 4-7 returned to in-class learning full time two weeks ago, and it is hoped secondary pupils can return after the Easter break.

In a letter issued to parents and carers in the city, Aberdeen City Council chief education officer Eleanor Sheppard said children, young people and staff were “delighted” to be physically back together again and have responded admirably to expectations of them.

She said: “It has been great to be able to welcome more children and young people back into school buildings over the last two weeks, particularly as we marked the anniversary of the first period of school closure on March 23 2020.

“After a challenging year, it is lovely to see how the positive impact of the vaccination programme is helping our children return to the routines of school which we all know are so important.

“We are now focussed on next term and what we hope will be another step forward for young people.

As part of efforts to halt increasing numbers of coronavirus cases, the Scottish Government closed schools to most pupils at the start of this year.

While primary school children are now back in full-time education, the majority of secondary students have so far only been able to spend a limited amount of time in the classrooms.

Looking ahead, Ms Sheppard hopes the Scottish Government will announce that all young people in secondary schools can return full-time after the Easter holiday period without the restriction of two-metre distancing.

She said: “That would make a huge difference to our young people and remove so many of the concerns they are feeling about certification and their loss of connection with friends.

“We all look forward to seeing the lives of our children return to some sense of normality.

“The decision to allow a full return to school is subject to careful assessment of levels of community transmission.

“Our collective compliance with national guidance will help mitigate against community transmission which in turn will provide a strong evidence base for a full-time return to school buildings.”

Aberdeen councillor and education spokesman for the Liberal Democrats group in the city, Martin Greig, is also hopeful the next term will be a positive step forward for pupils.

He said: “It seems likely that social distancing in schools will gradually be eliminated. This has to be based on a safety-first policy.

“The health of all in the school community is always the priority. By working together, we can eventually go back to the traditional classroom arrangements.

“The council’s education team have worked extremely hard and with a focus on what is best for pupils.”

Scottish deputy first minister and education secretary John Swinney said there was a “certain amount of uncertainty” that all secondary pupils will be able to return to school full-time after Easter.

He told MSPs on Holyrood’s Education Committee that decisions on the full-time return of secondary school pupils will be made “at the earliest possible opportunity” to be able to provide clarification for parents, children and school staff.

He said: “I hope the committee will understand I have to inject a certain amount of caution about being able to definitely say what will be the position because I have to monitor the information and the data that prevails over the next two to three weeks.”

While the fourth term will start on April 12 in Aberdeen, April 19 will mark the start of term four for Aberdeenshire schools.

Laurence Findlay, director of education and children’s services at Aberdeenshire Council, said north-east schools have reported very positive feedback to-date on the phased return to face-to-face teaching and learning.

He said: “On behalf of Aberdeenshire Council, I would like to thank all of our primary school pupils, their parents and all our teaching and support staff across the region for their support, patience and understanding in recent weeks.

“I know our staff have been pleased to have young people back in school buildings again.

“We will continue to do all that we can to keep schools open, using additional staffing where we have this available, and schools will keep parents and carers updated at every stage of that process.

“We have come a long way over the past year and the vaccination roll-out across the NHS Grampian area is making good progress, however, the situation remains delicate.

“To that end, it is essential that we keep doing all we can to keep ourselves and each other safe.”

It comes as the latest figures show 43 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the NHS Grampian area, that brings the region’s total cases to date to 14,224.

Meanwhile, a Walkers shortbread factory in Aberlour was forced to close following an outbreak of Covid.

A total of 37 positive cases have been linked to Factory SH2, one of two sites in the Moray town.

A further 20 employees were instructed to self-isolate.

And with 40 other workers already on holiday, a decision was made to shut the factory – which has 175 staff – this week.

Walkers in AberlourA Walkers spokesman confirmed that the closure had only affected one part of the business, with the rest of their sites still open for business.

He said: “Following further discussions with Track and Trace we contacted all staff from the factory, who we had told not to report to work this week and reminded them that they needed to isolate whilst away from work.

“We also told them that getting a test was recommended by authorities .

“All other factories, warehouses and despatch will be working as normal. The closure only affects the SH2 factory and the production and packing staff employed therein.”

Outbreak at Walkers Elgin factory

Walkers in ElginIt is the second major Covid outbreak to hit Walkers this year.

In January, more than 30 members of staff at their Elgin factory were forced to self-isolated after 17 workers tested positive for the virus.

The shortbread giant employs nearly 300 people in Elgin, and about 700 in Aberlour.