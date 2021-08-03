News / Local Aberdeen 13-year-old traced safe and well by police By Ross Hempseed 03/08/2021, 9:53 pm Police have announced that Ellie Willcox, 13, has been found safe and well. She had last been seen within the Byron area of Northfield in Aberdeen this morning. Officers thanked the public for their assistance in the search. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe