Abellio’s ScotRail contract to end early confirms Transport Secretary

Abellio is to have its ScotRail contract terminated early.

It comes as the Scottish Government said the proposed significant increase in subsidy provided would “not secure delivery of commensurate benefits to passengers”.

Around two thirds of the running costs for Scotland’s railways are provided by the government.

The current agreement requires the level of government subsidy is revisited ahead of the final five years of the contract – a process known as rebasing.

As a result the current franchise agreement will come to an end around March 2022 after Ministers served a No Rebasing Notice on Abellio ScotRail.

Abellio had been awarded the 10-year contract in 2015.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Our rail network is of significant social, economic and environmental value to the people of Scotland, and Ministers must ensure that the services we secure are high performing, financially sustainable and offer value for money.

“We currently provide around two thirds of the running costs for our railway and it is essential that this is sustainable going forward. Our record investment in rail is already delivering more seats, more trains and more stations.

“Any changes to the level of subsidy paid by the government must deliver new benefits for passengers and taxpayers and whilst there have been improvements in recent years, the proposed changes were not sufficient to justify additional subsidy.

“Of course, the Scottish Government must plan for the future of our rail services, beyond 2022 and work is already underway to examine the options open to us in this regard.

“Longer term, this Government has already made clear its position that the current franchising regime, which is a matter reserved to the UK government, has failed and it is widely accepted that the rail industry, as a whole, must embrace reform.

“The best way to deliver this is through the transfer of all rail powers, which would allow us to work together to find the right solution for our railways in future – properly integrated and fully aligned with the public interest and Scottish Government policy.”