Aberdeen schoolchildren discover playground makeover after return

Children at an Aberdeen school were in for a surprise when they finally returned to school – to find their playground was transformed over lockdown.

The school’s parent council at Abbotswell School in Kincorth have been working to give the grounds a bright makeover, with new markings for games scattered around to keep the kids busy during break times.

They were helped in their efforts by Abbotswell teaching staff and pupil support assistants, who appeared on their free evenings to lend a hand.

Among them was depute head teacher Chris Tysom, who picked up a brush one night to help out.

She said: “During lockdown, when we were doing everything online, we had some parent council meetings weekly.

“They were interested in the updates the school was taking, the risk assessment planning, the contingency planning for when we go back to school.

“But alongside that, we were very aware of how the children would feel and how we wanted to welcome them back and it was going to be a really big push on health and well being, with a particular push on mental health.

“The parent council bought the paint, and organised time during the holidays. They pinpointed weeks, and available staff were able to help out, and they also created stencils, so it’s quite a professional job that they’ve done.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Included in the new-look playground are a pirate-themed exercise course, a station for skipping ropes and five separate hopscotches.

Chris added: “Last week we had three induction days, where we had a third of each class in and we made sure to go out and show them all of the things.

“There were so many of them that we couldn’t get round to see everything.

“They wanted to have fun, playing the games, they were absolutely so excited.

“I asked the children on the way out the door what was their favourite part of the day, and I would say most children said the playground.”