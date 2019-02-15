ABBA film showing in Aberdeen to help reel in memories

A city community has a dream – to treat those living with dementia to an ABBA film screening.

Danestone Community Centre has received money from the Health Improvement Fund to create a new event called Meet Us at the Movies.

The first free screening, on March 3 at 2pm, will be the smash-hit musical Mamma Mia.

It is hoped the feelgood movie will spark memories for those living with dementia and their carers.

Meet Us at the Movies is the latest initiative to focus on dementia and follows the centre’s popular Tea and Tunes event.

The idea for the film screening came after a discussion between centre manager Lyndsay Johnstone and a resident.

Lyndsay said: “There is a high concentration of people in the area living with dementia, which activities such as Tea and Tunes and Meet Us at the Movies aims to support.

“In Aberdeen, it’s about 0.7% per head of population, but we have double that at 1.4%.

“Movies can spark memories in people and it’s going to be the sing-along version.

“We decided to hold it on a Sunday as it can be a lonely day of the week.

“It can be quite a thought for people to go into Aberdeen and find parking, so the idea is to try and do a screening of films here.

“People can come along with their carers.”

It is hoped the screening will give dementia sufferers the chance to enjoy a comfortable afternoon, where they don’t necessarily need to have a conversation.

Lyndsay said: “We’re always looking for ideas.

“We hope to do other things in the future, but at the moment the funding is for people with dementia and their carers.

“We have 80 activities running a week, some are exercise-based but we also do a lot of learning activities, such as a lunch club and a playgroup.”

The movie event came about after a licence was granted that allows the building to host movie screenings.

While Mamma Mia is being shown in the small hall, if it proves popular, screenings will take place in the larger hall in future.

Lyndsay is also calling on people to suggest future films.

Meet Us at the Movies tickets must be organised through Danestone Community Centre.

To reserve tickets, or for more information, contact 01224 828333.