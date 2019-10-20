ABBA tribute band set for Aberdeen charity gig

An ABBA tribute band is set to perform in Aberdeen next month to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

Tickets are still available for the afternoon tea event which will be held at the Marcliffe Hotel on November 3.

Pam McRae from Inverness, who lives with Parkinson’s, has already signed up for the event where tribute band Abba A Rival will be playing.

She said: “Helping to raise awareness of the condition and at the same time raising much-needed funds to help find a cure is the goal, and what better way to do it than enjoying a delicious afternoon tea, including a glass of bubbles, with a group of good friends.”

Tickets cost £40 per person and are available at www.parkinsons.org.uk/events/ladies- afternoon-tea-aberdeen.