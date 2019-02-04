A96 reopens after oil tanker crashes in heavy snow

Treacherous weather has caused serious delays on a major north-east route.

The A96 near Huntly was shut due to a crash involving an oil tanker, however, Traffic Scotland has said the road has now been cleared.

*CLEARED* 10:20⌚️️#A96 Huntly – is now CLEAR as it stands. The Oil Tanker is on the move. Please drive according to conditions, traffic still heavy in the area.@NETrunkRoads https://t.co/nEBZwaMUGa — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 4, 2019

It’s one of a series of crashes in the area including a two-vehicle collision south of the town shortly before 9am and another near the junction with the A920 at around 8am.

*NEW* 07:55⌚#A96 at the junction of the A920 Huntly partially blocked due to an RTC ⚠ Traffic busy in the area.@NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 4, 2019

The same road was also closed between Fochabers and Keith earlier this morning due to snow and ice.

Stagecoach has also advised passengers that a number of their services between Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness have been cancelled or delayed this morning due to the snow.

#elgin #aberdeen #inverness A96 at #keith has started to clear and all services are starting to run to and from Aberdeen. please check our real time app for the most up to date traffic information. — StagecoachNScot (@StagecoachNScot) February 4, 2019

Across the north-east a number of schools are shut today due to the weather.

And the A939 at the Lecht is also closed due to drifting snow.