A96 reopens after oil tanker crashes in heavy snow

Treacherous weather has caused serious delays on a major north-east route.
The A96 near Huntly was shut due to a crash involving an oil tanker, however, Traffic Scotland has said the road has now been cleared.
*CLEARED* 10:20⌚️️#A96 Huntly – is now CLEAR as it stands. The Oil Tanker is on the move. Please drive according to conditions, traffic still heavy in the area.@NETrunkRoads https://t.co/nEBZwaMUGa
It’s one of a series of crashes in the area including a two-vehicle collision south of the town shortly before 9am and another near the junction with the A920 at around 8am.
*NEW* 07:55⌚#A96 at the junction of the A920 Huntly partially blocked due to an RTC ⚠ Traffic busy in the area.@NETrunkRoads
The same road was also closed between Fochabers and Keith earlier this morning due to snow and ice.
10 gritters out across the #A95, #A96 and #A90 north of #Aberdeen just now – please drive to conditions & #TakeCare if out! YELLOW warning for #snow & #ice in place until 12 noon, more here: https://t.co/AcjQVVBto2 pic.twitter.com/pGofnLavBs
Stagecoach has also advised passengers that a number of their services between Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness have been cancelled or delayed this morning due to the snow.
#elgin #aberdeen #inverness A96 at #keith has started to clear and all services are starting to run to and from Aberdeen. please check our real time app for the most up to date traffic information.
Across the north-east a number of schools are shut today due to the weather.
And the A939 at the Lecht is also closed due to drifting snow.
Marr Winter Update – A939 Lecht Closed due to drifting snow. All Roads and Footways across Marr Area very slippery with Black Ice reported across the area. Please drive carefully and to the road conditions, better to be late than not getting there at all. @Aberdeenshire
