A96 reopens after oil tanker crashes in heavy snow

by Callum Main and Jamie Hall
04/02/2019, 9:15 am Updated: 04/02/2019, 10:30 am
Treacherous weather has caused serious delays on a major north-east route.

The A96 near Huntly was shut due to a crash involving an oil tanker, however, Traffic Scotland has said the road has now been cleared.

It’s one of a series of crashes in the area including a two-vehicle collision south of the town shortly before 9am and another near the junction with the A920 at around 8am.

A96 at Foudlands East

The same road was also closed between Fochabers and Keith earlier this morning due to snow and ice.

Stagecoach has also advised passengers that a number of their services between Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness have been cancelled or delayed this morning due to the snow.

Across the north-east a number of schools are shut today due to the weather.

North-east schools shut due to snow and ice

And the A939 at the Lecht is also closed due to drifting snow.

