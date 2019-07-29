A96 shut after bus crashes down embankment

A section of the A96 has been shut after a crash involving a bus.

The one-vehicle incident was reported to police just before 7.30pm on the A96 at Cairnie, north of Huntly.

The bus, which was carrying no passengers at the time, is on its side down an embankment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There’s a bus that is on its side down an embankment.

“The road is closed in both directions, while the bus is stabilised by the fire service.

“We’re waiting for recovery of the bus, the road will probably be shut for quite some time.”

Police Scotland are advising motorists to avoid the area, between Huntly and Cairnie, following the collision.

A statement advised the “road is closed in both directions until further notice.”

A96 BETWEEN HUNTLY AND CAIRNIE CLOSEDPolice Scotland officers are currently dealing with a road traffic accident… Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 29 July 2019

A diversion is in place for motorists via Cairnie junction east and Portsoy road.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “We were called to a one-vehicle RTC on the A96 at Cairnie, north of Huntly.

“We have three appliances on the scene, and two further appliances on the way.”

The ambulance service was also in attendance.

It is not known if the driver suffered any injuries.