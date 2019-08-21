A96 reopens five hours after two-car crash

A major north-east road has reopened almost five hours after a two-car crash which saw a woman cut free from a vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene, two miles from Huntly, on the A96 at its junction with the A97 at 11am this morning.

Officers confirmed a woman was trapped in one of the cars, with a Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirming she was cut free.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team.

“We transported one patient to the Jubilee Hospital in Huntly and one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Motorists were urged to avoid the area, with diversions in place.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road reopened at 3.55pm

