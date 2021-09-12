A96 partially blocked due to a two-vehicle crash near Huntly

A two-car crash has partially blocked the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Huntly.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, three miles south of the town, at about 12.45pm.

The eastbound lane of the carriageway near Thomastown remains blocked as crews recover the vehicles and clear debris from the road.

❗️NEW⌚️ 12.50 RTC #A96 around 3miles south of Huntly. Emergency services are at the scene with traffic queuing in both directions. Please approach with care and expect some hold-ups.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/i1OLZ0d6xP — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 12, 2021

Its understood no-one was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

Traffic Scotland has urged motorists to “approach with care” as lengthy tailbacks were reported in the area.