A96 partially blocked after two-vehicle crash

Treacherous weather has caused serious delays on a major north-east route.

The A96 is partially blocked a mile south of Huntly as a result of a two-vehicle collision.

Although the crash is not thought to be serious and there have been no reports of any injuries, traffic is heavy in the area.

The same road was also closed between Fochabers and Keith earlier this morning due to snow and ice.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that although the road has now reopened, traffic is still very slow in the area.

Across the north-east a number of schools are shut today due to the weather.

And the A939 at the Lecht is also closed due to drifting snow.