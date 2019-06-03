A96 dualling plans scrutinised by more than 1,000 north-east residents

More than 1,000 residents turned up to view the latest proposals for the A96 dualling.

Transport Scotland held four public exhibitions giving residents the chance to see updated options for the 26-mile stretch between Huntly and Aberdeen.

It’s hoped the new road will reduce the journey times for commuters, improve connectivity in the region, and help cut the number of accidents.

Nine routes were initially considered.

The options have since been reduced to six.

More than 450 turned up to the first engagement event in Inverurie on Tuesday, followed by 385 people the following day.

A further 174 people attended the third day of exhibitions at the Kinellar Community Hall in Blackburn.

Residents are still being encouraged to give their views on the plans.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We are progressing our ambitious plans to dual the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen which, when completed, will help tackle congestion, make journey times more reliable and, crucially, improve road safety.

“Having let local residents see and comment on the initial options last October, we held further engagement events this week for the remaining options being taken forward to the next stage of design.

“Up to Thursday evening, with one day remaining in Huntly, over 1,000 people took the opportunity to come along and view the material.

“Our proposals can still be viewed online and we would encourage anyone with an interest to comment on them.

“All the vital feedback received will be considered as we look to identify a preferred option for the scheme later this year.”

Up to seven grade-separated junctions could be built as part of the options under consideration, including flyovers at Colpy and Kintore.

There was a mixed reaction from public consultation visitors this week, with some residents pleased that proposals for routes south of Oldmeldrum have been thrown out.

A property expert working with people affected by the proposed dualling of the A96 has called on landowners to engage in the consultation.

She said it was important landowners gained an understanding of factors such as compulsory purchase orders (CPOs), the value of their land and legal fees.

Merle Boyd, head of Savills’ CPO team, said: “Now that the preferred two-route corridor options have been announced, it is very important for landowners and tenants to become informed about this compulsory purchase project.

“It is important for potentially affected parties to engage in the consultation process to ensure their concerns and opinions are taken into account in advance of the final preferred option being confirmed by the end of 2019.”

Residents can submit their views on the proposals by emailing A96Dualling@transport.gov.scot