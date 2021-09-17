A96 closed in both directions near Aberdeenshire village due to crash

The A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road has been closed following a crash near Pitmachie.
Traffic Scotland reported that the A96 near Pitmachie had been closed in both directions at 11.25am following a crash.
A recovery vehicle is currently on the scene.
Motorists are being asked to use an alternative route as a result.
