Two taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on north-east road

Two people have been taken to hospital following a three-car crash on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called after a car overturned following the crash on the A96 at the Clinterty roundabout just after 4pm this afternoon.

The road was blocked for several hours while emergency services are on the scene, and re-opened at 7.35pm.

Two people were taken to hospital, although it’s not thought that their injuries are life-threatening.

The cars involved were a BMW X2, a Volkswagen Polo and a Ford Fiesta.

A96 – REOPEN The A96 is now clear and fully reopened following an earlier road traffic collision at the Clinterty Roundabout@originalfm @northsoundnews @INRIXtrafficSCT @NETrunkRoads — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) December 19, 2019

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received the call just after 4pm to an RTC.

“The ambulance service was called, as was the fire service.

“Two people have been taken to hospital.

“The road re-opened at 7.35pm.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman added: “We have sent two appliances, both from North Anderson Drive.

“We received the call to attend the scene at 4.09pm, a car has overturned.”

The service received its stop message at 5pm.

A SFRS spokesman added: “We released one male from the vehicle, then made the scene safe.”