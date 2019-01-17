A96 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash

A stretch of the A96 is blocked this evening following a four-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the scene, at Alves Forest, east of Forres, at around 5.20pm.

It is not yet known the nature of injuries, if any, however, three cars and a van are believed to have been involved.

Police Scotland are dealing with a Road Traffic Accident on A96 at Alves Forest east of Forres which is completely blocking the road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and diversions are being set up at present. — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) January 17, 2019

Both Police Scotland and Traffic Scotland are reporting the road is blocked in both directions, with delays of up to 45 minutes.