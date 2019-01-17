Thursday, January 17th 2019 Show Links
A96 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash

by Callum Main
17/01/2019, 5:35 pm
A stretch of the A96 is blocked this evening following a four-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the scene, at Alves Forest, east of Forres, at around 5.20pm.

It is not yet known the nature of injuries, if any, however, three cars and a van are believed to have been involved.

Both Police Scotland and Traffic Scotland are reporting the road is blocked in both directions, with delays of up to 45 minutes.

