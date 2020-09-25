Man charged after crash blocks the A96 near Elgin hospital

A man has been charged after a crash which has blocked the A96 in Elgin.

Police were called to the Aberdeen to Inverness road near Dr Gray’s Hospital just before 1pm.

The incident involved two vehicles, a Vauxhall Viva and a Ford Focus.

Police are still on-scene at the moment and confirmed that a 73-year-old man had been charged for alleged road traffic offences.

There are no details on injuries at this time, with inquiries ongoing.

Drivers are advised to plan their trip in advance and to avoid the area.

