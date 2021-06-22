Show Links
A956 Charleston flyover closed following crash involving a van

By Lauren Taylor
22/06/2021, 4:31 pm Updated: 22/06/2021, 4:40 pm

A van has been involved in a one-vehicle crash at the Charleston flyover on the A956, resulting in the closure of the eastbound road.

Police received the call at 3.50pm and emergency services are in attendance.

The eastbound road is now closed and delays on alternative routes are expected.

More to follow.

 