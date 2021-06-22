A956 Charleston flyover closed following crash involving a van

A van has been involved in a one-vehicle crash at the Charleston flyover on the A956, resulting in the closure of the eastbound road.
Police received the call at 3.50pm and emergency services are in attendance.
The eastbound road is now closed and delays on alternative routes are expected.
More to follow.
UPDATE❗ ⌚ 16:15#A956 RTC
Eastbound is CLOSED ⛔ due to an RTC at Charlestown in Aberdeen.#UseAltRoute meantime and please #ExpectDelays.
*Note change in direction – incident is eastbound. @ARL_AWPR @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/kox9B3J6We
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 22, 2021
