A92 partially blocked after two-vehicle crash

Part of a major north-east road was partially blocked this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on the A92 Aberdeen to Dundee road, near Hillside, Portlethen, at around 1.10pm.

One lane was blocked, with drivers able to pass with care.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 1.10pm we received a call about a two-vehicle RTC on the A92 at Hillside.

“There are no reports of anyone being taken to hospital and arrangements are being made to have one of the vehicles uplifted.