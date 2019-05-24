A92 cleared after two-car crash forces lane closures

Lanes closed after a two-car crash on the A92 have been re-opened.

Police were forced to shut one lane on the northbound and southbound carriageways of the A92 at Portlethen.

The incident, between a red Fiat 500 and a silver Volkswagen Golf, was reported to Police Scotland at 5.15pm.

The section was closed immediately afterwards to allow for recovery of the vehicles, which took place at around 7.30pm.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance at the incident but were deemed not to be necessary.