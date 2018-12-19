A92 blocked after crash leaves car on roof

A section of the A92, Aberdeen to Stonehaven road, was blocked after a crash involving a van and a car

Emergency services were called to the scene at Muchalls after the two-vehicle collision

It is not known what injuries, if any, have been sustained in the incident at 11am this morning.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a two vehicle crash on the A92 at Muchalls on the southbound carriageway.

“The incident involved a white Ford Transit van and a silver Skoda Yeti.

“The car had ended up on its roof in the central reservation and the road was closed to let emergency services attend.”

As of 1pm traffic should be able to pass through while recovery is underway.