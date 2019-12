Emergency services were called to a two-car crash on the A90 today.

Police Scotland were called to the accident on the A90 at the Toll of Birness junction, at around 2.50pm.

The road is partially blocked while the scene is cleared.

A spokesman for the force said: “Two cars were involved.

“There are no reports of any injuries but officers are still on the scene.

“There is a partial blockage northbound but officers are trying to get cars past.”